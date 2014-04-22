Carbase Shifts 10,000th Car Through RAC BuySure Scheme

North Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Carbase, the largest used car dealership in the South-West, has sold the ten thousandth second-hand car through RAC’s BuySure initiative in the last week. It came just days after the scheme celebrated its first anniversary, which is designed to offer second hand car buyers a nationwide approved used car network that sets the highest possible standards; and now includes almost one hundred dealers, car supermarkets, independents and franchises.



The car supermarket in Weston-super-Mare sold the 60 plate Volvo V70 to longstanding customer, Roger Lovell. Roger lives in the town and has bought his past four cars from Carbase; describing the service as “absolutely fabulous” from start to finish. This high level of service is down to a combination of excellent customer care from Carbase and the RAC initiative which ensures that all dealers sign up to an 82-point RAC Approved Preparation Standard. All dealers must also provide a minimum of three months’ RAC warranty and breakdown cover for free and enrol in the RAC Accident Management Service, which supports drivers in the aftermath of an incident.



Andy Peters, Carbase’s Group Sales Manager, outlined how “proud” the car supermarket is to be part of the RAC BuySure scheme and believes that it helps them “stand out from the competition”. He also confirmed that preparing its cars to a “consistent level that is above the industry standard” has helped Carbase deliver a more “positive message to its customers”.



“Since adopting the initiative, we have enjoyed an increase in long-distance sales as customers are more confident in our stock and willing to lay down a deposit on vehicles over the phone and travel as they have faith in our ability to provide the right car,” he added



Mario Dolcezza, RAC Head of Dealer Propositions, admitted that they were “very pleased” to reach this figure with Carbase, saying: “It shows the rate at which the RAC BuySure network is developing and sales are starting to accelerate.”



About Carbase

Carbase is the largest independent used car dealership in the South-West with locations near Bristol; including Weston-super-Mare, Lympsham and Brent Knoll. It has cemented a reputation for stocking a wide range of top quality used cars across its three locations; including used Audi, BMW, Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen cars and many more makes and models. Carbase also provides a comprehensive after sales service using fully-accredited technicians and the latest diagnostic equipment to professionally service, MOT and repair second hand cars in its authorised servicing centres in Lympsham and Weston-super-Mare.



For Media Contact:

cbsales@carbase.biz

Aisecome Way

Weston-super-Mare

North Somerset

BS22 8NA