CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) shares over potential securities laws violations by CARBO Ceramics. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) concerning whether a series of statements by CARBO Ceramics regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



CARBO Ceramics Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $625.71 million in 2011 to $645.54 million in 2012 while its respective Net Income declined from $130.14 million to $105.93 million.



Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) declined from $180.00 per share in July 2011 to as low as $62.92 per share in September 2012.



On April 25, 2013, CARBO Ceramics Inc. reported its first quarter 2013 earnings. Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. declined from $97.53 per share in Mid-March to $68.81 per share on April 26, 2013.



On August 7, 2013, NYSE:CRR shares closed at $85.00 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com