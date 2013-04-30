CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) shares over potential securities laws violations by CARBO Ceramics Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) concerning whether a series of statements CARBO Ceramics Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



CARBO Ceramics Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $341.87 million in 2009 to $645.54 million in 2012 and its respective Net Income increased from $52.81 million to $105.93 million.



On October 25, 2012, CARBO Ceramics Inc. announced its third quarter results and on January 31, 2013, CARBO Ceramics Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year results.



Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) increased from $61.00 per share on October 24, 2012, to $94.46 per share on March 14, 2013.



Then on April 25, 2013, CARBO Ceramics Inc. announced its first quarter 2013 earnings.



Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) dropped from $88.26 per share on April 24, 2013 to $67.82 per share on April 26, 2013.



On April 29, 2013, NYSE:CRR shares closed at $69.29 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com