List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ACCUVIO (United kingdom), AssetWorks (United States), Ecova (United States), Carbon Clear (United kingdom), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States)



Brief Overview on Carbon And Energy Software:

The carbon & energy software includes the software applications, which provide services such as real-time metering, building simulation & modelling, carbon sustainability reporting, utility bill tracking, & energy audits. Rise in operational costs & increase in need to reduce energy consumption have fueled the demand for carbon & energy software. In addition, increased concerns towards climate change have made various governments to work towards reducing carbon emissions, which supplements the market growth. Moreover, increase in traction of sustainability management across various industries such as retail, manufacturing, & telecommunication boosts the growth of market.



Key Market Trends:

Emergence of analytics in carbon and energy management software

Proliferation of smart grid

Evolution of digital oil field framework



Opportunities:

Growing need to monitor & assess energy consumption by various industry sectors

Favorable government initiatives due to increasing global warming



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing need to reduce energy consumption and operational costs

Growing concerns towards reducing carbon emissions

Increasing popularity of sustainability management



Segmentation of the Global Carbon And Energy Software Market:

by Type (Energy Software, Carbon Software), Application (Power & utilities, Industrial, Enterprise, Oil & Gas), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2018-2022

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Carbon And Energy Software Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Carbon And Energy Software market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Carbon And Energy Software market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2018-2028

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



