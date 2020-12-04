New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The global Carbon Black market is forecast to reach USD 28.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carbon black is increasingly being used in tires, rubber and plastic products, printing inks, and coatings, owing to these properties. It is used in tires as it provides excellent rubber reinforcement. Though primarily used for strengthening rubber in tires, the product can also act as a pigment, UV stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications. Apart from tires, other everyday uses of carbon black are seen in objects like hoses, conveyor belts, plastics, printing inks, and automotive coatings.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Carbon Black market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Carbon Black business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Get a sample copy of the Carbon Black market report, log on to @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3310



Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Carbon Black market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Carbon Black market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3310



The leading companies operating across the global Carbon Black market are listed below:



Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Birla Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon, a Japanese chemical company



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Furnace Black Process, Channel Black Process, Thermal Black Process, Acetylene Black Process



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Standard Grade, Specialty Grade



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Tires and Industrial Rubber, High Performance Coating, Plastics, Toners and Printing Inks,



Wires and Cables, Paints and Coatings, Textile Fibers, Others



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Consumer Goods, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Textiles, Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Carbon Black market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Carbon Black industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Carbon Black industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



To receive the full report description @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-black-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



Contact Us:



John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com