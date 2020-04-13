Carbon Black Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2030 - Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Carbon black is a material made by partial combustion of heavy petroleum goods like coal tar, FCC tar, or the ethylene cracking tar. It is a type of paracrystalline tar having superior surface area ratio. The said material is made of finer particles that majorly comprise carbon. Several characteristics of carbon black are controlled in the production by incomplete combustion of gases or oils. The key applications of carbon black are black coloring dye used in the newspaper, electric conductive agent of hi-tech materials, such as fibers, floppy disks, and antistatic films. Good amount of carbon is also used in the automobile industry as great rubber reinforcement, resin coloring, paints, toners, and more.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Carbon Black Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global carbon black market was valued at over US$ 14.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2030. The market is driven by rising demand of tires owing to high demand from the automotive industry. Furthermore, rising demand from construction industry is another factor driving the market growth. Asia Pacific region offers huge market potential.



Major Key Players of the Carbon Black Market are:

Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd. and Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and OMSK Carbon Group among others.



Rise in production of tires is the major factor driving the market growth. The tire market is witnessing growth owing to growing automotive industry. Carbon black is use widely as reinforcement additive in tire manufacturing. It helps to enhance the tear-strength, resilience and conductivity and other physical properties of the product. Carbon black is use in tire components such as sidewalls, inner liners and treads. Worldwide, the automotive industry is recovering from the economic crisis. As the automotive industry is witnessing growth, the demand for tire is growing which in turn is driving the market for black carbon.



Major Applications of Carbon Black Market covered are:

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Printing Inks

Construction & Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Carbon Black consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Carbon Black market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Carbon Black manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Carbon Black with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Carbon Black Market Size

2.2 Carbon Black Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Carbon Black Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Carbon Black Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Carbon Black Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Carbon Black Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Carbon Black Sales by Product

4.2 Global Carbon Black Revenue by Product

4.3 Carbon Black Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Carbon Black Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Carbon Black industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



