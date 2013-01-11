Recently published research from GlobalData, "Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) for Coal-Fired Plants - Opportunity Assessment and Key Country Analysis to 2025", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- This report provides the retrofit potential and new market potential for the global CCS market in terms of revenues and capacity. It also discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting the market. The report provides an in depth analysis of key global CCS markets- the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Poland, Australia, China and Japan. It provides the retrofit potential and new market potential for CCS and the regulations in each of these countries. The report also provides an overview of key players in global CCS market.
Scope
- Analysis of CCS technologies-Pre-Combustion Capture Technology, Post-Combustion Capture Technology, Oxy-Fuel Combustion Capture Technology.
- Data on potential market for CCS retrofit and new capacity (GW and $ billions) for key countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Poland, Australia, China and Japan.
- Drivers and restraints for the CCS market for the above mentioned countries.
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with industry experts.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the global CCS market;
- Develop strategies based on the potential revenue in global CCS market;
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the CCS market's growth potential;
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alstom, Chevron, ConocoPhilipps, E.ON, Vattenfall, Statoil, ENEL, Siemens, RWE, Japan CCS Company, The Co-operative Research Centre for Greenhouse Technologies
