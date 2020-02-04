Carbon Capture & Storage Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) is a technology that can capture up to 90% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions produced due to the utilization of fossil fuels in electricity generation and industrial processes. This process prevents carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. CCS is an imperative resolution in the contest against global changes in climatic conditions and plays a significant role in controlling greenhouse gas emissions. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Carbon Capture & Storage Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market is estimated to account for over US$ 6.0 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% from 2019 to 2030.



The growth of the carbon capture & storage market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. The popularity of CO2 injection technique for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government regulations to control the carbon emissions are anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the high implementation cost of carbon capture & storage technology is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Carbon Capture & Storage Market are:

Aker Solutions, Fluor Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Linde, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, and Shell, among others.



To obtain better insights pertaining to the market, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutions, research centers, and companies. Collaboration on CCS has significantly increased internationally in the last three decades. New initiatives have brought together governments, industries, academia, and civil society groups to coordinate efforts and drive CCS technologies forward.



The popularity of CO2 injection technique for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been growing rapidly in the petroleum industry owing to profitability from mature wells. Several governments have also shown interest in providing financial incentives to develop CCS demonstration projects. In Texas (U.S.), for more than 30yrs CO2 has been used in EOR projects; EOR constitutes over 20% of total oil production and some fields achieve recoveries of nearly 70%. This has led to growth of the carbon capture & storage market across the world.



Major Technology of Carbon Capture & Storage Market covered are:

Pre-Combustion

Oxy-Firing, and Post-Combustion



Major Applications of Carbon Capture & Storage Market covered are:

EOR

Industrial, and Agriculture



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Carbon Capture & Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Carbon Capture & Storage market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Carbon Capture & Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Carbon Capture & Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Carbon Capture & Storage industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



