Carbon Cycle Crush Announces Availability of Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush, a Washington-based oilseed crushing company, is a leader in the production of nonfood grade expeller-pressed Canola oil. While most people know Canola oil as a cooking product, thanks to its high smoke point and health benefits, many do not know about its nonfood uses.



Why doesn’t Carbon Cycle Crush produce food-grade oil? Because there are many other uses for raw Canola oil. For starters, expeller-pressed Canola oil is used to create biofuel and biolubricants. Through the chemical-free oil wringing and crushing process (where no petroleum-based hexane is used), the oil maintains its long-chain polymers’ natural characteristics. The end product is an all-natural, high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil with increased lubricity. The oil is arguably the highest quality oil for manufacturers of plastics because of its long-chain polymers. Good news: Plastic products currently produced from petroleum can just as easily be made from bio-oils, a more environmentally sustainable option.



The expeller-pressed Canola oil from Carbon Cycle Crush is analyzed and certified by Gorge Analytical out of Hood River, Oregon. Gorge Analytical is one of only three labs in the country certified by the National Biodiesel Board.



During the Canola oil pressing process, the company also produces expeller-pressed Canola meal as a byproduct. The crush process produces a mechanically crushed, hexane-free, omega-3 enriched, high-fat content Canola meal. The best part about the Canola meal provided by the company is it never uses hexane in the oil-extraction process.



This also means that there is no heat or cold-pressing to remove hexane. By eliminating these processes, the company delivers an all-natural meal with the highest nutrients and residual values possible. It is good for the environment and livestock ranchers, and it’s affordable.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. Carbon Cycle Crush is driven by a vision of rebalancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. It was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities.



