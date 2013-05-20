Carbon Cycle Crush Brings Eco-Friendly, Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil to Market

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush, a Washington-based oilseed crushing company, is a leader in the production of nonfood-grade expeller-pressed Canola oil. This oil is used for creating high-quality biofuel and biolubricants with increased lubricity.



How is expeller-pressed Canola oil made? Canola seeds are pressed in a chemical-free oil wringing and crushing process (where no petroleum-based hexane is used). In the expeller-pressed process, the oil maintains its long-chain polymers’ natural characteristics. The end product is arguably the highest quality raw oil for manufacturers to use to create biolubricants because these long-chain polymers increase lubricity.



The company also produces expeller-pressed Canola meal as a byproduct during the Canola oil pressing process. In addition to yielding oil, the crush process produces a, hexane-free, omega-3 enriched, high-fat content Canola meal. Since the Canola meal is hexane-free, farmers get higher quality and a more nutritious Canola meal for their livestock.



The company’s goals are clear and concise: “Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal.”



Overall, by eliminating heat or cold-pressing, and avoiding the use of hexane, the company delivers all-natural meal and oil with the highest nutrients and residual values possible. The pressed Canola meal and oil offered by the company is manufactured through a sustainable process that is good for the environment and livestock ranchers as well.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

The company was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities. They crush Canola seed and sell the oil and meal byproducts. Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. Carbon Cycle Crush is driven by a vision of rebalancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities.



For more information visit: http://www.carboncyclecrush.com



Contact:

224 Apple Way Ave., Oroville, Washington

PO Box 2147, Oroville, WA, 98844

Phone- (509) 242-3036

Fax- (509) 476-2549