Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Carbon Cycle Crush is offering bio based lubricants at the most affordable prices. The bio lubricant that carbon Cycle Crush offers is natural and does not contain any chemicals. The processing of the oil is done in such a way so all the natural component of the oil remain intact. The end product the customer receives is fine-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil, with an increased level of lubricity.



Carbon Cycle Crush also supplies bulk Canola oil to their customers. Carbon Cycle Crush customers get the best Canola oil in the market because this company puts a lot of emphasis on the creation of high-end Canola products. Their crushing of the seeds also creates Canola meal, and the oil can be used for lubricants.



Elaborating about the quality of the expeller-pressed Canola oil made by Carbon Crush Cycle, one of their representatives stated, “It’s as close to Mother Nature as you can get — seed goes into the crushers, and oil and meal comes out. That’s it. We literally wring the oil out of the seed at our crush facilities — there are no added steps or chemical (hexane) extraction processes used to procure our expeller-pressed Canola oil. No excessive heat is used during the extraction process, so all the natural benefits are left intact.”



Carbon Cycle Crush also its virgin oil for the creation Canola oil biodiesel. Using it as biodiesel make it environmentally-friendly and widely used as a substitute for diesel and petrol. Carbon Cycle Crush’s oil is examined and certified by George Analytical out of Hood River, Oregon. This is the only laboratory in the U.S.A which is certified by the National Biodiesel Board.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. It is driven by a vision of re-balancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. It was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities. The organization has carved a niche for its Canola oil that it supplies to a wide market.



To know more, please visit: http://carboncyclecrush.com/canola-oil-lubricants/.