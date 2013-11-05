Carbon Cycle Crush May Make Your Sedan Greener with Canola Oil Bio Diesel and Lubricant

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Make your sedan greener with Canola oil bio diesel and lubricant for the engine from Carbon Cycle Crush. They are a leading Canola oil producer, offering fresh, expeller-pressed canola oil with all the natural characteristics of efficient bio-diesel and lubricant. This bio-diesel variant may put less wear on the engine than traditional fuel while providing an improved lubricity. It's a high performing alternative for conventional diesels and is effective in extending engine life due to it superior lubricating properties.



Going green is the latest and most popular trend for vehicle owners because it is now relatively inexpensive and an earth friendly option for engines. Carbon Cycle Crush produces canola oil in bulk with natural methods and sells directly from their manufacturing facility to individual users or industrial clients. Being a natural bio-diesel it offers biodegradability and non-toxicity features for vehicles as well as the environment.



Canola oil has great oxidation stability, provides anti-wear protection for engines and is cost efficient. Excessive heating and use of chemicals significantly affects these capabilities resulting in a lower grade bio-diesel. Canola oil from the Carbon Cycle Crush facility is expeller-pressed, and the Canola oil can be blended in almost any proportion with petroleum diesel. It adheres well to engine parts for great lubricity.



This bio-based lubricant is a great way keeps an engine in good health with less polluting the environment and offers efficient economy. So, if you’re looking to buy this natural bio-diesel and bio-based lubricant that is earth friendly, Carbon Cycle Crush is the place to go.



About Carboncyclecrush.com

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed canola oil and expeller-pressed canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com or Call them at 1(509) 242-3036.