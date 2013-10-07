Carbon Cycle Crush Now Brings Expeller-Pressed Canola Meal to the Market

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- In its bid to help local ranchers and farmers, Carbon Cycle Crush is offering Expeller-pressed Canola meal. Using a highly advanced crushing facility, the company churns Canola meal, which is rich in Omega -3 and has a considerably high level of fat content. In addition to this, the pressed Canola meal is absolutely natural as Hexane is not used in the extraction procedure. With a high nutrient content and residual value, the product is friendly to livestock, the environment and the rancher's pocket.



Carbon Cycle Crush (CCC) works with the single aim of restoring and rebalancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. The methods adopted have the goal to help ranch owners and farmers conduct a business that is sustainable socially and financially, as well as environmentally. Carbon Cycle Crush's efforts are also directed toward ensuring that consistency in high quality is always maintained in the oil and meal it offers. In other words, the company’s endeavors include progress of the agricultural communities via social equality, environmental sustainability and constant economic development. Elucidating more on the vision of CCC, a representative stated, “CCC and its parent company, Carbon Cycle Investments, won’t gobble up the competition like many big businesses do today. Instead, we’ll attract like-minded partners – not eliminate them – to foster awareness of the carbon cycle. CCC is a catalyst to initiate the much-needed change in agricultural communities at a grass-roots level.”



At Carbon Cycle Crush, an all-natural process, devoid of chemicals like Hexane and excessive heat, is used for extracting oil. The Expeller-pressed Canola oil extracted in this way has a high lubrication value and enjoys a tremendous demand among purchasers of bio fuel and biolubricants. The Canola oil of Carbon Cycle Crush is certified by Gorge Analytical lab, which has the certification of the National Bio Diesel Board.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities, and it’s a critically important business within the CCI family of brands. CCC’s presence in a community creates jobs, drives consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduces sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com/ or Call them at 1 (509) 242-3036.



Contact Us

Oroville, WA, 98844

Phone: 509-242-3036

Fax: 509-476-2549