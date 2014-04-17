Carbon Cycle Crush Now Enables Clients to Buy Expeller-Pressed Canola Meal Direct

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Carbon Cycle Crush now enables clients to buy expeller-pressed Canola meal directly from them. Customers can also purchase expeller-pressed Canola oil for various needs such as high quality and natural industrial lubrication. Clients can gain indepth knowledge about expeller-pressed Canola meal and oil by visiting the company’s site.



Talking about the Canola meal, one of their representatives stated, “Our crush facilities produce a mechanically crushed, hexane-free, omega-3 enriched, high-fat content Canola meal. Hexane is never used in the oil-extraction process. That means no heat or cold-pressing to remove hexane. By eliminating these processes, we deliver an all-natural meal with the highest nutrients and residual values possible. That’s good for the environment, livestock ranchers and our buyers’ wallets.”



Focusing on the facts, he also said, “Average milk production can increase by +1.0 liter per cow per day when dairy cows are fed Canola meal diets vs. diets containing soybean or cottonseed meal.”



Carbon Cycle Crush provides information about Canola farming and Canola oil. The oil produced by this company is analyzed and certified by Gorge Analytical out of Hood River, Oregon.



The company encourages customers to visit their social media pages to find out more relevant information about their products. Their social media pages can be found on leading sites like Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com.