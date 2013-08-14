Carbon Cycle Crush Offers All-Natural, Non-Food Grade Canola Oil and Meal

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush offers naturally processed Canola Oil for all types of lubrication. They also process expeller-pressed Canola Meal with all the health benefits for farm animals. They produce expeller-pressed Canola oil from non-food-grade seeds, ensuring it delivers all the natural benefits to the customers. Apart from Canola oil, the byproduct of the process, Canola meal is also a nutritious option for the animals, especially if someone has a poultry business.



Lubricity is a critical factor while choosing an oil for production systems and Expeller-pressed Canola oil offers the highest quality because of its long-chain polymers. The naturally pressed canola oil can be made into biodiesel. This makes canola oil a health friendly option for farm equipment and other types of tractors.



What is the process to obtain the oil? The Expeller-pressed Canola oil is extracted from the non-food grade seeds, in a presser. Expeller pressing is an ideal alternative to chemical solvents being used to extract oil as it retains all the natural benefits with no chemical solvent in the end product. Thus, the oil and the meal obtained through expeller pressing can be well-utilized for many different types of industries.



Pressed canola meal obtained as the byproduct is also very nutritious for animals. Through the crushing process, the meal product ensures the high nutrients and residuals possible. The meal has all the essential minerals which will play a major role in the healthy growth and reproduction of poultry and other types of farm animals.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com or Call them at 1(509) 242-3036.