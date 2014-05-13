Carbon Cycle Crush Offers Environmentally-Friendly Bulk Canola Oil at Reasonable Prices

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Carbon Cycle Crush offers their environmentally friendly bulk Canola oil at reasonable prices. Carbon Cycle Crush purchases the best Canola to provide high-quality lubricant oil and bio fuel. The Canola oil is extracted from the seeds of Canola through a process called expeller-pressed. The extracted Canola seeds are further used and then sold as byproduct meal. Carbon Cycle Crush Canola oil has great advantages. This oil is used to help in manufacturing, biofuels and lubricants, and bio-based oil products that range from soaps to pharmaceuticals.



Carbon Cycle Crush’s Canola can be used in bio-based lubricants. This friendly lubricant oil is environmentally-friendly and is widely used as a substitute for traditional lubricant. The bio lubricants from Carbon Cycle Crush do not include any added chemicals. All the natural components of the Canola remain intact in the lubricant since no external heating is used.



Citing the benefits of the Carbon Cycle Crush Canola oil, one of the representatives from the company stated, “We literally wring the oil out of the seed at our crush facilities — there are no added steps or chemical (hexane) extraction processes used to procure our expeller-pressed Canola oil. No excessive heat is used during the extraction process, so all the natural benefits are left intact. For biofuel (like bio diesel) and bio-lubricant buyers, this is especially important because the oil’s long-chain polymers maintain their natural characteristics. The end product is an all-natural, high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil with increased lubricity.”



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. It is driven by a vision of re-balancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. It was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities. The organization has carved a niche for its canola oil that it supplies to a wide market.



To know more, please visit: http://carboncyclecrush.com.