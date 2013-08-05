Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush offers fresh expeller-pressed Canola oil with all the natural benefits. Their crush facilities use the most natural way to extract the canola oil from the seeds while producing healthy pressed Canola meal for livestock. They neither add any chemicals, nor use excessive heat to oil out the canola to safeguard the natural benefits for farm animals.



They have been producing the best quality expeller-pressed Canola oil in the natural environment and providing it to various types of businesses that could use it. They have been supporting and assisting farmers to grow healthy Canola crops. While extracting oil from it, they also produce healthy expeller-pressed Canola meal, a great nutritious food option for animals.



Their spokesperson speaks about expeller-pressed Canola oil, “We literally wring the oil out of the seed at our crush facilities—there are no added steps or chemical (hexane) extraction processes used to procure our expeller-pressed Canola oil. No excessive heat is used during the extraction process, so all the natural benefits are left intact. For biofuel (like biodiesel) and bio lubricant buyers, this is especially important because the oil’s long-chain polymers maintain their natural characteristics. The end product is an all-natural, high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil with increased lubricity.”



One can purchase raw and natural expeller-pressed canola oil directly from their crush facilities whether required in small quantities or in bulk quantities. Apart from this, they are also working with a number of reputed biodiesel manufacturers in an effort to provide finished biodiesel to types of businesses in need



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oilseed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com/ or Call them at 1 (509) 242-3036.