Carbon Cycle Crush Offers the Highest-Quality Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil with Superior Lubricant and Bio-Diesel Capabilities

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush offers the highest-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil with superior bio-based lubricant and bio-diesel capabilities. They exert an eco-friendly and natural, expeller pressed process to extract oil from canola seeds without using excessive heating or chemicals. They make sure that the canola oil retains its natural properties and serves the purpose it has been purchased for in the best possible way.



Canola oil has been scientifically proven to have great lubricating properties and features of highly efficient bio-diesel. Various manufacturers in the plastic manufacturing industry are using it as a replacement for petroleum related products used in the manufacturing process. Carbon Cycle Crush sells expeller-pressed Canola oil in bulk and in its purest form right from their manufacturing facilities irrespective of the quantity.



They are serving both the industry needs and individual needs for Canola oil in Bulk, whether to be used as a bio-based lubricant or bio diesel. They buy fresh canola seeds from farmers and extract Canola oil to make them available at remarkably economic prices. The oil has great ingredients and properties for manufacturing food products, high-fat animal fodder, biofuels, bio-lubricants and bio-based oil products ranging from pharmaceuticals to soaps to plastics.



Being one of the renowned Canola oil producer, they focus on keeping the quality the Canola oil produced intact irrespective of the quantity produced. They are also in talks with some of the pioneers in the bio-fuel manufacturing industry to offer environment-friendly Canola oil bio-diesel to customers.



About Carboncyclecrush.com

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to rebalance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com/canola-oil-lubricants/ or Call them at 1-509-242-3036.