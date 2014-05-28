Carbon Cycle Crush Produces a Mechanically Crushed & High-Fat Content Expeller-Pressed Canola Meal

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Carbon Cycle Crush, a subsidiary of Carbon Cycle Investments, produces a mechanically-crushed and high-fat content pressed Canola meal. Canola meals are rich in Omega 3 and 6 and they are also referred to as virgin Canola meal or expeller-pressed. The company provides an all-natural meal with all the rich nutrients and residual values as possible. This is exceptionally great for the environment, livestock ranchers, horses and their buyers’ wallets.



Canola meal can help increase average milk production by 1.0 + liters per cow per day when cows are fed Canola meal. They never use hexane in the process of oil-extraction. The expeller-pressed Canola meal is 100% all-natural meal with the highest nutrients present.



A spokesperson from Carbon Cycle Crush mentioned, “Carbon Cycle Crush is on a mission to make a difference in the world, and we’re driven by a single vision - rebalance the carbon cycle on a global scale for all the benefits of all living things and for generations to come. It’s been critical to nurture and re-balance the carbon cycle because it leads to a balanced climate cycle, energy cycle and cycle of life.”



They are giving their best to introduce sustainable and scalable business practices that inspire economic growth. The company also produces Canola oil and lubricants that are analyzed and certified by Gorge Analytical out of Hood River, Oregon.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. It is driven by a vision of re-balancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. It was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities. The organization has carved a niche for its canola oil that it supplies to a wide market.



To know more, please visit- http://carboncyclecrush.com