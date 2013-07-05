Carbon Cycle Crush Produces Quality Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil Using All Natural Extraction Process

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Carbon Cycle Crush is a leading Canola oil producer that uses an all natural extraction process which excludes the excessive heat process. The procedure and product from the company is analyzed and certified by Gorge Analytical out of Hood River, Oregon. Gorge Analytical is one of only three labs in the country certified by the National Biodiesel Board.



One representative at Carbon Cycle Crush stated, “We literally wring the oil out of the seed at our crush facilities. There are no added steps or chemicals (hexane) used during the extraction processes to procure our expeller-pressed Canola oil. No excessive heat is used during the extraction process, so all the natural benefits are left intact. Canola oil is one of the highest quality oils for manufacturers of plastics because of its long-chain polymers and can be used as a bio based lubricant.”



The Washington-based oilseed crushing company, Carbon Cycle Crush, has emerged as a leader in the production of nonfood grade expeller-pressed Canola oil. Canola oil is usually known as a cooking product, but the company enhances its utility and smoking point putting it as a benefit and environmentally friendly alternative to the industrial world.



Carbon Cycle Crush aims to benefit local communities by creating jobs, drives consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduces sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth. The organization fosters social equality and accelerates environmental stewardship.



The company is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses through providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality Canola oil and meal. It believes by working together, we can turn today’s biggest challenges into tomorrow’s significant opportunities.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

Carbon Cycle Crush helps farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality oil and meal. It is driven by a vision of rebalancing the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. It was founded by Tim King and Ryan Skinner as a replicable and sustainable business model for agricultural communities. The organization produces Canola oil that can be provided to a variety of markets.



To know more visit: http://carboncyclecrush.com