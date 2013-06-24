Carbon Cycle Crush Pure and High-Quality Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil and Canola Meal

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Carbon Cycle produces high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and Canola meal. They use the process of expeller-pressing, which has no added impurities. When the Canola seed is pressed, it will extract the Canola oil and leave meal behind as a byproduct. Both the oil and meal can be distributed to a variety of industries.



The expeller-pressed method used by Carbon Cycle Crush is as simple as wringing out the oil. The pressing method extracts the Canola and leaves out hexane. The oil that is produced is not meant for consumption. It instead can be used for plastic products, biofuels and other areas that need a high quality and long lasting lubricant product.



The byproduct of the seed is the pressed Canola meal. The meal contains protein and other essential nutrients which play a major role in the growth and reproduction of livestock. Their spokesperson stated this about Canola meal processing, “Our crush facilities produce a mechanically crushed, hexane-free, and omega-3 enriched high-fat content Canola meal. Hexane is never used in the oil-extraction process. That means no heat or cold-pressing to remove hexane.”



He further adds, “By eliminating these processes, we deliver an all-natural pressed Canola meal with the highest nutrients and residual values possible. That’s good for the environment, livestock ranchers and our buyers’ wallets.”



Carbon Cycle Crush aims to create jobs, drives consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduces sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth. Carbon Cycle Crush fosters social equality and accelerates environmental stewardship. They are helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs, and selling high-quality Canola oil and meal.



About Carbon Cycle Crush

To learn more about Carbon Cycle Crush, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com or call at 1(509) 242-3036.