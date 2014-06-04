Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Incubators are one of the important laboratory devices used for the incubation of culture and media. Incubators are the devices, which maintain the optimum humidity, temperature, and other essential conditions, such as, oxygen and carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere inside. Incubators play an essential role in the success of various biological and biotechnological studies and has a major contribution in experimental tasks related to molecular biology, microbiology, biotechnology and pathophysiology.



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An incubator is an insulated metallic box which is embedded with heating coils, advanced thermostat and atmospheric condition monitors such as thermometer, barometer and humidifiers. During the operation, this equipment combine their activities to generate, maintain and control the desired conditions of temperature, pressure, humidity and various gases concentration [for instance oxygen (O2), Carbon dioxide (CO2)] in order to provide the most suitable conditions for the growth of culture sample and other biological samples. In case of carbon dioxide (CO2) incubators, a special emphasis is provided towards the maintenance of carbon dioxide concentration inside the incubation chamber. This is very essential in case of various in-vitro fertilization processes, because the slight deviation from standard CO2 level could affects the cell development in very adverse manner. Hence, the major role of CO2 incubator is to control three essential parameters in the incubation process, i.e. temperature, carbon dioxide (CO2) level and relative humidity.



The market of carbon dioxide (CO2) incubator can be segmented on the basis of product types, such as, insulated and non-insulated CO2 incubators, air jacket insulated and water insulated CO2 incubator, HEPA enabled CO2 incubator and Infrared (IR) controlled CO2 incubators. These incubators are available in various capacity (in liters), ranging from 50 liters (1.8 cu. Ft.) (Personal use) to 1700 liters (60 cu.ft) (large scale biological manufacturing industries). In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is considered as most prominent market in the present age, owing to extensive R&D practices related to biology and biotechnology, strong development and utilization of various technologies in the manufacturing of such equipment and other reasons. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is considered as most developing markets, owing to increased R&D activities as well as Governmental support to such research.



The market of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) incubator is driven by many drivers, such as, increased R&D practices on the global level in the field of biochemistry, microbiology, bio and nanotechnology, pharmacology and pathophysiology, increased government support for research activities, innovation of technologically sound products and increased awareness amongst the researchers and laboratory experts regarding the utility of CO2 incubators. Technological penetration in the manufacturing of CO2 incubators is one of the key drivers. For instance, an advanced version of CO2 incubator with HEPA filters and IR control are recently introduced, which plays an important role in the enhancement of quality of the results. In addition, due to extensive research, the market is expected to show a good growth in the upcoming period. On the contrary, major restraints include specialized use, high cost of equipment and maintenance expense. The key opportunities where the market players should emphasize includes development of cost-effective equipment and technologically sound devices that affects the quality of outputs.



Some of the major players operating in this market includes Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Memmert GmbH, Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., Boston Scientific Inc., and Biotechnologies Inc. amongst others.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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