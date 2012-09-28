Carbon-Emissions Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Carbon emissions were traded at minor levels over the past few years. However, the involvement of governments in stabilizing the concentration of atmospheric greenhouse gases has resulted in tremendous growth in the carbon emissions market. The successful implementation of the carbon emissions schemes depends on climate policy enforcement, climate change, and domestic politics. Many countries are taking firm steps for environmental improvement. With all these factors, the carbon emission market is expected to witness double digit growth, thereby providing significant opportunities for utilities and investments in the near future.



This research report analyzes the carbon emissions market in major regions and different market segments. This report is a complete study of detailed information of current trend analysis, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market predictions for upcoming years. It includes details of recent developments in the carbon emissions market, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of major players in carbon emissions market. It also provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in carbon emissions market are 3 Degrees Incorporated, APX Incorporated, Baker & McKenzie, Blue Source, CantorCO2e LLC, Climate Focus, EcoSecurities Group plc, Evolution Markets, Fortis, MGM International, Natsource, RNK Capital LLC, Sterling Planet Incorporated, Tradition Financial Services, TUV SUD America, and others.



