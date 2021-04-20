New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global Carbon Felt and graphite felt market was valued at USD 0.32 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.66 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6 %. Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 5432°F i.e. 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. These materials possess high insulating properties. Carbon felt and graphite felt also possess structural stability.



The research report on the Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, including future trends, current factors driving the growth of the market, and validated market data. The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt market.



Key Manufacturers of the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Studied in the Report are:



Ceramaterials, SGL Carbons, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Fibrematerials Inc., Kuhera, Toray Industries Inc. and Beijing Great Wall Co. Ltd.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt market based on types and applications.



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Carbon Felt- Soft

Carbon Felt- Hard

Graphite Felt- Soft

Graphite Felt- Hard



Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Furnace Insulation

Filters

Batteries

Other Applications



Regional Analysis of the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings suggest that:



Carbon felt and graphite felt offer high temperature insulation and structural stability making them suitable for use in high temperature furnaces for energy saving and high performances batteries.



The carbon felt and Graphite felt market is dominated by Pan based carbon and graphite felt segment. This essentially, because it is widely used and has is easy to process as compared to those of the others. It is also fairly cost effective in nature and has high insulation properties.



High prices and lack of low cost carbon felt manufacturing in large applications acts as a restraining factor for the market.



When the chemical purity is not critical, carbon felt can be used instead of graphite felt as it is cheaper.



Soft felt type of carbon and graphite felt dominates the market due to its wide application in induction heated vacuum furnaces i.e. furnaces with an inert gas like atmospheres. They continue to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% each.



Europe holds the largest share of market accounting for an approximate value of 44.6%.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the forecasted year due to the growing demand for carbon and graphite felts and untapped resources in this region. This has made the region a major hub for carbon and graphite felts production. China was found to be the largest producer and consumer of heating systems and furnaces….Continue



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increased demands for batteries and furnaces

3.2. Increasing performance levels of carbon fiber in high temperatures



Chapter 4. Carbon and Graphite Felt Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carbon and Graphite Felt Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Carbon and Graphite Felt Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Carbon and Graphite Felt Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High versatility of application

4.4.1.2. Launch of novel technologies

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High Costs

4.4.2.2. Low Quality Control

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Carbon and Graphite Felt Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Carbon and Graphite Felt PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



