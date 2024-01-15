Carbon Fiber Composites in Automotive Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2024

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- In the auto industry, the use of carbon composites is mostly used in racecars, high-end performance vehicles and some high-end luxury vehicles. Although the wind-energy and aerospace industries dominate usage carbon fiber composites in automotive have a large growth potential. Carbon fibers are the major load-bearing components in most of such composites. Epoxy is the most frequently used polymer matrix with carbon fibers. Polyester, polysulfone, polyimide, and thermoplastic resins are also used in carbon fiber composites. The use of composites continues to grow, the composite materials industry will grow at a faster rate than most industries during the next decade.



The latest study released on the global 'Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The 'Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Vendor Landscape

ZOLTEK Corporation (United States), Cytec Industries, SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), ACP Composites, Inc (United States), Clearwater Composites, LLC (United States), Owens Corning (United States), HITCO Carbon Composites Inc , Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. , Polar Manufacturing Limited (United Kingdom), Rock West Composites



In February 2022, ESE Carbon Co. recently launched its E2 one-piece carbon fiber composite wheels into the market for the aftermarket segment. The initial E2 launch includes 19 x 8.5-inch wheels, servicing Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3 and Subaru WRX STI vehicles. Neutron is the worldâ€™s first large carbon fiber composite launch vehicle which previously pioneered. WIth this launch, company has expanded portfolio to gain profitable attention.



Influencing Market Trend

- Manufacturers are Adopting Light Material for Overall Weight Reduction of the Vehicle

- Glass and Carbon Fiber Is another Innovation That Has Gained Popularity in the Automobile Industry



Market Drivers

- Rising Use of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Luxury Car

- Recyclable Carbon Fiber Have Directly Impacted In the Global Automotive Industry due to Development of Hybrid Cars



Opportunities:

- The Succession of Auto OEM/fiber Supplier Partnerships Formed over the Past Few Years

- Manufacturers Are Focusing On Developing Low-Cost Carbon Fiber Composites through Recycling Strategies



Challenges:

- Presence of Large Number of Players in the Market considered as one of the keen challenge

- Low Oxidation Resistance associated with Carbon Fiber Composites



Analysis by Application (Racecars, High-End Performance Vehicles, High-End Luxury Vehicles), Raw Material (Thermoplastic Resins, Thermoset Resins, High-Performance Fibers), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Production Techniques (Hand Layup, Resin Transfer Molding, Vacuum Infusion Processing, Injection Molding, Compression Molding)



The regional analysis of Global Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive market during the forecast period 2024-2030 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Carbon Fiber Composites In Automotive market.