Carbon fiber is a polymer that has high tensile strength and is lightweight. It is five times stronger than steel and is mainly composed of carbon atoms. It is made up of strong, thin crystalline filaments of carbon that imparts strength to a material. Additionally, it possesses a high chemical resistance property and is tolerant of excessive heat making it an ideal choice amongst designers and engineers during the manufacturing of materials.



What does the Report Include?



The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information



About the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.



DRIVING FACTORS



Increasing Demand for Bicycles to Favor Growth



According to the US Bicycle Industry, around 15 to 20 million units of bicycles are sold in the US every year. Increasing incidence of heart-related ailments and growing awareness regarding health and fitness amongst the people is expected to propel the demand for bicycles. Increasing demand for bicycles and technological advancement is driving the manufacturers to produce bicycles with a well-built carbon frame that aids in the drastic reduction of weight and high tensile strength. Therefore, the growing demand for superior quality and light-weight bicycles is expected to drive the global carbon fiber market in the forthcoming years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS



Developed Aerospace Sector in Europe to Aid Growth



Among the regions, the market in Europe is likely to remain at the forefront and hold the highest global carbon fiber market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to developed end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy in countries such as Germany and France. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to increasing adoption of technology and growing awareness for health and fitness amongst the people between 2019 and 2026.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Teijin Announces Expansion of Carbon Fiber Production to Strengthen Product Portfolio



In June 2020, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, a leading carbon fiber supplier, announced its plan to expand the production capacity by 40% for its German-produced chopped carbon fiber. According to the company, the expansion of its production capacity is aimed at catering to the increasing demand from European electronics manufacturers and medical industries. The global carbon fiber market report mentions that the companies are striving to gain maximum in terms of revenue by adopting strategies such as the expansion of facilities, product expansion offerings, partnership, and collaboration during the forecast period.



List of the Companies Operating in the Market:



Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc

Solvay

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

DowAksa

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co. Ltd.



