Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected marjet revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth.



The market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the recent progression of technology and developments in products and services. The report further analyzes the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level with an extensive analysis of current and future industry trends pertaining to each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, the report analyses the manufacturing process segment, competitive benchmarking, revenue shares of the leading company, regional and global opportunities, latest trends, and market dynamics, and historical data and forecasts.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking an organization's ESG data and strategies

In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into partnership with the objective to expand into Latin America and develop growth in the European market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework.

The energy and utilities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. Rising electricity demand and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation facilities and from electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners is expected to continue to drive demand for lower carbon emission solutions.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE



Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation:



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Carbon Footprint Management Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Carbon Footprint Management market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Carbon Footprint Management market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising concerns for climate change worldwide

4.2.2.2. Global warming

4.2.2.3. Government initiatives

4.2.2.4. International agreements regarding carbon emissions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with replacing existing infrastructure

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness regarding strategic benchmarking

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Solution

5.1.2. Services



Chapter 6. Carbon Footprint Management Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Cloud

6.1.2. On-Premise



CONTINUED..!!



