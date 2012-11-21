Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Market Size, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are tube shaped materials, made of carbon, having a diameter close to nanometers. Due to its extraordinary properties and variety of applications, carbon nanotubes have gained the attention of various industries including electronics, nanotechnology, optics, and other structural materials.



Based on structures, carbon nanotubes are categorized into single-wall nanotubes, multi-wall nanotubes, and double-wall nanotubes. Based on applications, carbon nanotubes are segmented into electronics and semiconductors, chemicals and polymers, batteries and capacitors, medical applications, energy, composite, aerospace and defense, and others. Based on product type, carbon nanotubes are segmented into single-walled carbon nanotubes and multi-walled carbon nanotubes. Based on geography, the carbon nanotubes market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



Read More: Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market



North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest regional markets for carbon nanotubes. The carbon nanotubes market in North America was strongly affected by the economic crisis in 2008-09 and represents a moderate growth in future. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market for carbon nanotubes. Growing industrialization in emerging countries like India and China is the primary factor responsible for the growth of the carbon nanotubes market in Asia-Pacific. High demand from current and emerging applications along with technology advancement acts as major drivers for the global nanotubes market. High prices and processing difficulties, environmental concerns and health risks, and purification required for carbon materials act as major challenges for the growth of the carbon nanotubes market. However, carbon nanotubes have large opportunity in emerging economics and in new applications with extensive research activities.



Some of the major players in this industry include Toray Industries, Southwest Nanotechnologies Inc., Unidym Inc., Thomas Showa Denko K.K, Swan & Co. Ltd., CNano Technology Limited, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Nanocyl S.A., Arkema and others.



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical And Materials Market Here:



China Biofuels market



Enzymes Market



Lubricating Oil Market



Food Preservatives Market



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-nano-tubes-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



For more information kindly visit: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com