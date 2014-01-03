Carbon Nanotubes Market Expected to Reach $2,398.4 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- According to a new market research report “Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market by Type (SWCNTS & MWCNTS), Application (Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemical & Polymers, Batteries & Capacitors, Energy, Medical, Composites, & Aerospace & Defense) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018” Carbon Nanotubes Market (2013–2018) is expected to grow with 15.5% CARG from 2013 to 2018.



Browse more than 81 market data tables with 32 figures spread through 205 pages and in-depth TOC on "Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market"

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Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) market by Type (SWCNTs, and MWCNTs), Application (Electronics & semiconductors, Chemical & polymers, Batteries & capacitors, Energy, Medical, Composites, and Aerospace & defense), & Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)– Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018 analyzes the global CNTs market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.



The global CNTs types are significantly penetrating their end-user industry market. They have different characteristics as per the manufacturing and their application requirement in the end products. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate with its growing demand for CNTs in different applications especially electronics & semiconductors, and composites. The North American and European markets are expected to show a rising growth in the next five years with allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.



R&D is a key part of this market where manufacturing companies, associations, and end product makers infuses high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of CNTs to match new demands coming from various end-user industries. CNTs are dominant in consumption and revenue made, reasoned by its optimal cost to extremely good performance factor.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by North America. China, Japan, U.S., Germany, and Belgium are expected to persist as successful CNTs markets. The major players in the global CNTs market are Arkema S.A. (France), CNano Technology Ltd. (U.S.), Hyperion Catalysis International Inc. (U.S.), Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), and others.



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