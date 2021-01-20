Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical molecules made up of rolled-up sheets of graphene. Graphene of carbon atoms is arranged in a single layer. Their length can be varied from millimetres to even micrometres. They can be multi-walled having a diameter of more than 100 nm or single-walled with a diameter of less than 1 nm.



They have excellent electrical properties inherited from graphene. Mechanical and thermal properties are unique and contribute to the development of new materials. The thermal conductivity is better than that of diamond and mechanical tensile strength is higher than that of steel. Additionally, they are extremely resistant to corrosion. They have a hollow interior that can be filled with multiple kinds of nanomaterials which separate and shield them from the exterior environment. This makes them extremely useful for nanomedical applications.



Key participants include Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.



Carbon Nanotubes Market: Drivers



The carbon nanotubes market is doing great at the global level. The major factor which is estimated to drive the market growth is the increasing application of carbon used in industries like electrical and electronics. During the forecast period, the multi-walled nanotubes are expected to grow at a rate of 16.0%. Additionally, the demand for carbon nanotube chips is increasing rapidly. They are smaller, faster, and more efficient. As compared to silicon chips, the generation of heat is much lesser in them.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube



Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube



Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Arc Discharge



Laser Ablation of Graphite



Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electrical & Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Energy



Healthcare



Automotive



Textiles



Others



Carbon Nanotubes Market: Regional Outlook



The carbon nanotube market is highly competitive at the global level. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a rate of 16.4%. Owing to the high demand for the manufacturing of polymer to improve the thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties of bulk products, North America is expected to get significant growth. This region provides a promising regional market.



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-nanotube-market

