Carbon Return Can Help People to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The focus on climate change is increasing day by day and forward thinking companies are looking to this as a way to not only help the environment but improve their value to their customers. This new website will not only help companies calculate their own emissions but assist them in becoming carbon neutral.



Smaller companies can easily go on to the website to use the emission calculator or speak to a member of staff. Larger companies can have the benefit of a visit and a full report to plan their path to becoming carbon neutral.



International scientific opinion overwhelmingly supports the view that industrial emissions from human activities are causing the Earth’s climate to heat up. Without a conscious effort in reducing global emissions then we could be in danger of damaging our environment further.



“The process is quite simple”, said Colin Felton (CEO of Carbon Return), “if you are a company that wants to offset carbon emissions then talk to us, we will calculate your footprint and you will in turn pay a cost, through third world projects, to allow that footprint to be offset.”



For companies that wish to take the next step in creating a greener future, click here to visit the website at http://www.carbonreturn.org



About Carbon Return

Carbon Return help companies in reducing their carbon emission levels to meet government targets. They will also aid the companies in promoting their environmentally friendly approach.



Media Contact:

Colin Felton

info@carbonreturn.org

Palace Court

15 - 17 London Road

Maidstone

Kent

ME16 8JE

http://www.carbonreturn.org