Scope of the Report of Carbonated Bottled Water

Due to increasing awareness about the water substitutes as well as, healthier effects of the carbonated bottled water has increased the business growth. In addition to this, carbonated bottled water possess a number of medical benefits such as it is good for digestion, minimizes acidic body contains and many others. Also, the introduction to flavored carbonated water has further escalated the demand for carbonated bottled water. This water is infused with the carbon dioxide which generates bubbles in the water, also known as carbonated water.



The market study is being classified by Type (PET Bottles, Stand-up Pouches, Glass Bottles and Others), by Application (Retail Stores, Supermarkets and E-retailers) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Carbonated Bottled Water market is expected to see growth rate of 6.58% and may see market size of USD310.27 Billion by 2026.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption of Carbonated water Bottles from APAC Region

Growing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Carbonated Water

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for the Flavored and Sugarless Carbonated Waters

Upsurging Demand from the Regions with Maximum Atmospheric Temperatures

Opportunities:

Increasing International Trades of carbonates water flavors will further Fuel the Demand

Drinking Carbonated Water May Aid Digestion and many other health benefits will lead to Upsurge the Demand



On 7th March 2019, one of the global carbonated bottled water manufacturers "PepsiCo" together with his subsidiary 'Frito Lay' has announced a new line-up from snack division which offers poppable snacks in four power-up flavors from Doritos and Cheetos. These flavor Shots feature a burst of intensity and crunch with every bite and come in a convenient ready-to-go packaging the consumer can simply get a quick flavor boost and get going with the day.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending its bottled water quality standard regulations by establishing an allowable level for the chemical di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). As a consequence, bottled water manufacturers are required to monitor their finished bottled water products for DEHP at least once each year under the current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for bottled water.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



