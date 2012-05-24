Carbonated Soft Drinks: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Carbonated Soft Drinks: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Carbonated Soft Drinks industry. It includes detailed data on Carbonated Soft Drinks market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Carbonated Soft Drinks industry



Highlights



The global carbonated soft drinks market grew by 2.3% in 2011 to reach a value of $194.6 billion.



In 2016, the global carbonated soft drinks market is forecast to have a value of $222.7 billion, an increase of 14.5% since 2011.



The global carbonated soft drinks market grew by 2.1% in 2011 to reach a volume of 198.3 billion Liters.



In 2016, the global carbonated soft drinks market is forecast to have a volume of 224 billion Liters, an increase of 12.9% since 2011.



Cola - standard is the largest segment of the global carbonated soft drinks market, accounting for 42.7% of the market's total volume.



Americas accounts for 51.4% of the global carbonated soft drinks market value.



The Coca-Cola Company is the leading player in the global carbonated soft drinks market, generating a 47.6% share of the market's volume.



Why you should buy this report



Spot future trends and developments



Inform your business decisions



Add weight to presentations and marketing materials



Save time carrying out entry-level research



Market Definition



The carbonated soft drinks market consists of retail sales of diet cola, standard cola, fruit-flavored carbonates and mixers. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2011 annual average exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69407/carbonated-soft-drinks-global-industry-guide.html