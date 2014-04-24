New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- During 2013, and after several months in 2012 of internal preparations, the financial and marketing muscle of Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND), the largest Dominican company (tax-wise), was finally deployed behind Pepsico brands at the channel level, and was behind an intensification of marketing activities, including relaunch of Pepsi Light and 7up, regular and light. The immediate effect was an increase in the cost of operation at the channel level for all players, and increased...
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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