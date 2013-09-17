Carbonates in Hong Kong, China - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Carbonates recorded static off-trade volume growth during 2012 as Hong Kong's consumers increasingly opted for healthier soft drinks in categories such as fruit/vegetable juice and RTD tea. Active new launches by players in these two categories further attracted consumer interest and limited the performance of carbonates.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in Hong Kong, China
- Carbonates Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Hong Kong, China
- RTD Tea in Hong Kong, China
- Asian Speciality Drinks in Hong Kong, China
- The Future of the Wine Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Hong Kong to 2017
- Concentrates in Hong Kong, China
- Carbonates Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Carbonates Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide