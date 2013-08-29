"Carbonates in Hungary" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The decline in volume sales of carbonates continued in 2012. This can be attributed to increasing health awareness and consumers opting for cheaper alternatives such as concentrates and bottled water. Also, fruit juices as healthy alternative thirst quenchers gained popularity. The on-trade volume decline was more significant, but this 4% on-trade volume decline was better than the 6% decline of 2011. Despite higher VAT than in 2011, the retail value sales also declined mostly due to price...
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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