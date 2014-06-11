New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Carbonates in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Carbonates is the second most popular type of drink in Kazakhstan after tea and the biggest area within soft drinks. As a result, carbonates is considered a more mature area in soft drinks but continues to grow thanks to producers' efforts to offer new products. A large number of brands offered by domestic and international companies are present on the market and competition is intensifying between Soviet (Dyushes, Buratino, Tarkhun) and Western flavours (offered by Coca-Cola and Pepsi). Indeed, many local players offer cola flavoured carbonates (eg Turan brand with Cola taste from Kokshetauminvody AO) while Coca-Cola produces Fanta Buratino and Fanta Dyushes. According to opinion polls, Buratino enjoys a higher level of awareness among customers than Sprite and Mirinda. In addition, Buratino was one of the most popular flavours among the few available during Soviet times and was actively promoted by Caspian Beverage Holding via eye-catching billboards across all major cities in Kazakhstan in 2013. On the other hand, Sprite and Mirinda play more of a supporting role to the major items in the portfolios of their producers. Such developments supported the continued growth of carbonates in 2013.
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Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers SP maintained its leading position in carbonates in 2013, recording a 39% off-trade volume share and a 42% off-trade value share. Despite not always being an early-mover, the company's position is supported by marketing efforts (provided by Coca-Cola CIS Services Ltd) and a strong independent distribution network that covers 96% of Kazakhstan. Coca-Cola has long been the leading player in this area. However, domestic companies are catching-up and are increasing their sales shares across soft drinks. In addition, they also employ Western-style competitive marketing strategies and offer products in different price segments and various packaging formats.
Industry Prospects
The presence of both international and domestic brands, as well as the area's positive image among young consumers, will help carbonates to continue to grow over the forecast period. International brands will contribute with world-class marketing campaigns which will both challenge and educate domestic players. Domestic companies, on the other hand, will maintain price pressure on their international counterparts and will contribute to maintaining balanced unit pricing. The positive image of these products among young consumers and the absence of price barriers between carbonates and bottled water areas will also help to increase the popularity of products in this area over the coming years. All of these trends will positively influence sales and lead to growth over the forecast period.
Report Overview
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