"Carbonates in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Carbonates saw a dip in volume sales during the course of 2011. This is partly due to the inflated growth in 2010 due to South Africa's hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, of which Coca-Cola was a sponsor. On the whole, carbonates is losing share of throat as a greater number of consumers are consuming tap water rather than carbonates. This is due to it being both cheaper as well as healthier for consumers.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
