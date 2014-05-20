Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In 2013, carbonates achieved off-trade volume growth of less than 1% and current value growth of around 3%. This followed a slight volume decline in 2012 as a result of the ongoing health and wellness trend and a lack of promotional activity during the year. In 2013, however, both value and volume growth rates improved as a result of heavier investment in promotional activities and an increase in unit prices.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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