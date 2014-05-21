CarbonClix Announces Green Partnership with Online Retailer Harley & Lola

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- CarbonClix is thrilled to announce our new partnership with online retailer Harley & Lola. Together CarbonClix and Harley & Lola have developed the H&L Green Scheme, which encourages customers to minimise their environmental impact, not only from online shopping but also in their daily lives.



Harley & Lola specialise in Home Furnishings, Reclaimed Wood Furniture, Shabby Chic ranges and Garden Furniture. The company is strongly committed to the environment, sourcing ethically produced products; using sustainable wood and recycled packaging wherever possible.



“Choosing to shop at Harley & Lola is choosing to help the planet and keep tomorrow clean”, says co-founder Charlotte Carlsen Abraham. “We can all do our bit to minimise our impact on the planet and help reduce our emissions.”



The Green Scheme consists of two key elements - firstly it allows customers to choose carbon neutral delivery for all purchases. Secondly, all customers will receive a free CarbonClix for every pound they spend with Harley & Lola. CarbonClix can be used to support a range of environmental and community projects designed to reduce pollution and provide socio economic benefits.



“This is a great way for online shoppers to help the environment”, says Stephen, Sales Director, CarbonClix. “We are excited to be able to support the H&L Green Scheme”.



About CarbonClix

CarbonClix specialises in providing members with the opportunity to calculate their carbon emissions, offer advice on how to reduce their individual carbon footprints and save money at the same time.



About Harley & Lola

Harley & Lola was created by a group of seasoned eCommerce experts with a passion for creating beautiful homes and protecting the environment at the same time. Based in London, the team at Harley & Lola brings passion and experience to the selection of beautiful, environmentally friendly items at affordable prices.



For more information, visit, www.harleyandlola.co.uk and www.carbonclix.co.uk



Contact details



Charlotte Carlsen Abraham

General: charlotte@carbonclix.com