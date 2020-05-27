Carbonite by Carbonite Inc to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Backup Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Carbonite by CarboniteIncwill be listed as a top player in the Backup Software segment on 360Quadrants.CarboniteInc is an online backup service company that offers backup services to Windows and macOS users. Carbonite Backup Software allows the user to store various documents in the form of music, emails, images, videos, etc. The software is used by small, medium and large business setup for storing critical data and massive backup options. Carbonite Safe offers file backup and recovery solutions for individuals and protects critical business data in case of a complex business environment.



Recently, CarboniteInc has acquired WebrootInc with a purchase price of $618.5 million. The transaction-combines cloud-based backup and recovery with a cloud-based cybersecurity platform to offer complete data protection for customers and their endpoints. The combination of these two companies creates powerful data protection and cybersecurity solution for customers and its partners to bring positive results together. Carbonite pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Backup Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 30 companies in the Backup Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Carbonite Backup Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Informatica Corp, Acronis, CGSecurity, Horcrux, OpendriveIncBackblazeInc, iMobie Inc., Macrium Software and FivetranIncamong others as the top vendors in the Backup Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Backup Software comparisons between vendors.



Backup software is a computer programs used to perform a backup. The software provides protection for business data by copying the information from servers, databases, desktops, laptops, and other devices and keep them secure. Backup is a copy of computer data and stored onto devices so that it may be used to restore the original data after a data loss event. The computer programs use the supplementary copies to restore the original data in case of data loss of important files. In case of data loss, the content is restored to its previous state from a backup. The backup programs can be used by any team within an organization. There are different methods for backup products such as a disk-to-tape (D2T), disk-to-disk (D2D), and cloud-hosted storage.



