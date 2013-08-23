Carbonite Offer Code That Can Save Consumers a Significant Amount of Money Is Now on Shenuts.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Shenuts.com, a blog that is devoted to finding and posting tech-related coupons and savings codes, has just added a new Carbonite offer code that allows consumers to save up to 17 percent off on their order. In addition to the newly-added code, Shenuts.com has also posted other Carbonite-related savings, including a free trial of the product, and a 10 percent off savings for small businesses that would like to give Carbonite a try. To access the new 17 percent savings or any of the other offers, visitors to the Shenuts.com blog simply need to click on the savings link to be taken to another page where they may purchase the product at the discounted price.



In addition to posting up-to-date coupons and savings codes, Shenuts.com also provides shoppers with in-depth information about the various products. For example, the blog includes a helpful description about what Carbonite is, and how it can help home or business computers in the event of a loss of data.



“Carbonite is an easy-to-use backup solution for individuals and businesses,” the article on Shenuts.com explained, adding that once a person has successfully installed Carbonite on his or her computer, the automatic backup runs continuously in the background.



“Your data is transmitted to one of Carbonite’s data centers using secure socket layer (SSL) security technology once an encrypted copy of your data is created. If your files are ever lost, Carbonite has an easy restore process that will return your files to the correct place on your computer.”



For people who wish to purchase Carbonite, an article on Shenuts.com offers easy to follow steps on how to set up a Carbonite account and install it on the computer. The article also details the various Carbonite plans that are available; right now, the 3-year plan offers the best value.



Anybody who would like to know more about Shenuts.com is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the many coupons and special offer codes that are available. In addition to the Carbonite savings, Shenuts.com currently has coupon codes for ATT Uverse, Boost Mobile, and many others.



About Shenuts.com

Shenuts.com is blog with a special focus on tech coupons. Visitors to the site can browse through the postings to find coupons and discount codes on a wide variety of tech related products. For more information, please visit http://shenuts.com/red-hot-carbonite-offer-codes-save-17/