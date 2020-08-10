Carboxymethyl Cellulose(cmc) Continues Dominating the Monochloroacetic Acid (Mcaa) Market

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Monochloroacetic Acid(MCAA)Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Acetic Acid Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Monochloroacetic acid is a key halogenated derivative of acetic acid. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), Thioglycolic Acid (TGA), Glycerin, Surfactants, Agrochemicals like 2, 4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) are the key end-uses of monochloroacetic acid (MCAA). The global MCAA market is dominated by the Asian region on the back of increased demand in China. With regards to applications, CMC, a water-soluble anionic linear polymer, is the single largest outlet for Monochloroacetic acid. Over a quarter of the CMC consumption is from the food & beverage industry. The other key applications include detergent/ laundry, pulp &paper, oilfield drilling fluids, coatings, cosmetics & personal care, adhesives, etc.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the global monochloroacetic acid market



The Monochloroacetic Acid industry has witnessed a few capacity expansions in the past 2-3 years. With Nouryon and Atul Limited JV setting up a new plant in India and at the same time an expansion at their Netherlands facility, the production is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.



In Prismane Consulting's Acetic Acid strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of acetic acid and its derivatives. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Acrylic Acid and MCAA Market model, MCAA global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 4% per year through in the period 2019 to 2030.



The Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global MCAA market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- MCAA Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- MCAA ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com