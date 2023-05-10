Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- A new research document released by HTF MI with title "Global (United States, European Union and China) Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market Trend Analysis & Growth 2023-2030" provides a complete assessment of Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market. The study focuses on changing market dynamics, geopolitical and regulatory policies, and key players' Strategies to better analyze demand at risk across various product types. Some of the major and emerging players analyzed in the study are Nichirin Chemical, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Prachin Chemical, Amishi Drugs & Chemicals, Bolak & Anhui Yinghe etc.



Carboxymethylcellulose calcium is a disintegrant with adhesive properties. Has a rapid water swelling ability. Carboxymethylcellulose calcium is suitable for wet granulation and powder direct compression processes; it has good compressibility.



Due to the good chelating structure of carboxymethylcellulose calcium, especially for cephalosporins, it has good dissolution improving properties. Due to the presence of its calcium salt, it is particularly suitable for cardiovascular drugs that limit sodium salts.



Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium is used in applications including Food, Medicine, Industrial Manufacturing, Tobacco Products, Cosmetic, Feed & Other, with types including Industrial Grade, Food Grade & Pharma Grade.



Prominent manufacturers of Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium have a distinctive record of technological innovations and ambitious aims of capturing new market spaces while maintaining self-sufficiency and sustainability.



Geographically, the Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market Study with listed national/local markets is fully investigated with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share, and growth rate of Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market, from 2023 to 2030



- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC includes countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka available as part of customization if required.

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest of MEA)



** EXIM (Export/Import) trade data is provided by Regions; subject to availability.



