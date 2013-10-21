CarBuyWhiz Publish New Guide That Can Save Buyers an Average $3,268 on New Cars

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- For many people, buying a new car is the only way in which to afford personal transportation, and in tough economic times individuals need to make their budget stretch further, meaning they either downgrade on the car they buy or get more for their money. Most buyers would choose the latter option, but few know how to do it. CarBuyWhiz has come to their aid for years with online articles dedicated to extracting the best deals from new car salesmen, and have now published a book containing the ultimate guide to buyer’s tactics.



The guide offers time saving instructions, with a step by step guide to preparation, investigation and planning that can save readers up to 60 hours on their car buying process. The guide makes use of exclusive knowledge from real, experienced used car salesmen who have since opened their strategy guides to the buying public- knowledge exclusive to CarBuyWhiz.



The guide promises to save buyers an average of $3,268 dollars based on feedback from initial readers, and also offers insider tips on securing a great warranty package and optimizing trade-in value.



A spokesperson for CarBuyWhiz explained, “Most people buy a car once every few years. Car dealers are selling cars every single day. Naturally this creates a disparity in tactics that gives the car dealer a huge advantage. But it’s important to realize that we aren’t putting car dealers out of business- readers can save thousands of dollars and the dealers still make a profit. There’s no good reason not to invest our book, which has saved readers on average nearly a hundred times the cost.”



About CarBuyWhiz

The goal of CarBuyWhiz is to reverse the car dealer’s comfort zone and to put the buyer in the position of power. CarBuyWhiz uses years of experience and insider knowledge to help buyers keep every penny possible when buying a car. The more money CarBuyWhiz saves people, the more money they make through recommendations for new buyers- they have distilled the best car buying tips, tricks and techniques into a single guide. For more information, please visit: http://carbuywhiz.com