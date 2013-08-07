CarBuyWhiz Publishes Comprehensive Consumer Guide to Buying Cars Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Buying a used car can be a stressful experience for many people who find the uncertainty of the marketplace works against them. Dealers present themselves as experts who are there to help while in fact they are interested only in making a profit, meaning customers are often misled if they don’t take care of their own interests. As a result, those who need to buy a used car are always on the lookout for tips and tricks to get the best of their encounter with the dealer. Now, CarBuyWhiz has published an editorial written by a former used car salesman who sheds light on insider tactics.



The guide lifts the lid on much of the jargon used by car dealers so that individuals can enter a negotiation with confidence and not be blinded by high minded rhetoric as well as giving information on the reality of car financing so that individuals don’t pay over the odds.



The informative article also explains the advantages of buying a car with a service contract and how to get dealers to commit to such a contract in the manner that will best serve the customer and give them peace of mind.



A spokesperson for CarBuyWhiz.com explained, “The unique prospect that this guide offers its readers comes from the fact that it was written by a veteran used car salesman who knows all the tips and tricks used on the other side of the bargaining table. Making this kind of counterintelligence freely available to consumers means that they will be able to circumvent the pitfalls and price traps that are commonly set up in order to maximise profit, getting them a far better deal without having to do a great deal of work. Knowledge is power, and reading this guide gives car buyers the knowledge to close better deals.”



About CarBuyWhiz

CarBuyWhiz offers individuals a comprehensive guide to buying a car the smart way, offering a combination of common sense and specialist advice in an editorial guide designed to ensure individuals are getting the best deal from their automobile purchases and know how to look out for some of the common pitfalls that dealers take advantage of. For more information, please visit: http://carbuywhiz.com/