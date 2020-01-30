Card and Board Games Market Is Thriving Worldwide – Growth Survey by 2025 : 3Asmodee Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Card and Board Games Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2025.

Definition:

Global board games market has witnessed lucrative growth than other advanced video games, due yo high-value propositions for the investor. The games are easy to understand and people can connect the same concept immediately and are able to set realistic targets. Increasing crowdfunding across the globe, as well as escalating disposable incomes across the global population, will upsurge the demand for card and board games. These board games were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens which are now being transformed to the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Card and Board Games Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Major Players in Card and Board Games Market Include,

3Asmodee Editions (France), Goliath B.V. (Netherlands), Grand Prix International (Thailand), Hasbro, Inc. (United States), Ravensburger AG (Germany), Games Workshop Group PLC (United Kingdom), WizKids/NECA, LLC (United States), IELLO USA LLC. (United States), Grey Fox Games LLC (United States), The Walt Disney Company (United States), CMON Limited (Singapore), Buffalo Games (United States), University Games (United States), Mattel, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of European Board Games across the Global Populations

Upsurging Prevalence of Indoor Games such as Carrom, and Chess

Market Trends:

Introduction to Game Cafes has Upsurged the Demand for Card and Board Games

Rising Number of Crowdfunding Platforms for Designers and Manufacturers

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness about the Board Games across the Global Populations

Introduction to Number of Board Games in Schools and Colleges

Market Restraints:

Availability of Numerous Substitute Entertainment Mediums

Growing Demand for Mobile Games and Entertainment Applications

Market Challenges:

Highly Competitive Environment Due to the Presence of Local as well as International Players

Increasing Raw Material Prices and Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Card and Board Games Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Card and Board Games Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The Global Card and Board Games Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tabletop, Card and Dice Games, Collectible Card Games, Miniature Games, RPGs), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail), Theme (Strategy & War Games, Educational Games, Fantasy Games, Sports Games, Others)

The Global Card and Board Games Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

