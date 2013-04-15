Card Nanny Software Lets Users Track Benefits and Expenses for Every Credit Card at CardNanny.com

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Credit cards come with benefits ranging from airline miles to cash back, but consumers can rarely keep track of it all. Additionally, users tend to lose track of credit card expenses and get into trouble with high debt and missed payments.



Card Nanny software lets consumers get in complete control of their credit card use and information through a richly featured application available at http://www.CardNanny.com



While traditional bookkeeping software tackles all a user's expenses, Card Nanny focuses just on credit cards. "That's where people need the most help. If you put most purchases on a card, you can quickly gain control of your finances with Card Nanny," said Card Nanny founder Oland Whitecotton.



Card Nanny helps identify poor spending habits by customizing budget categories and setting up monthly target amounts. Saving then becomes much easier as expenses are kept in line.



"Card Nanny users develop higher credit scores over time. And that means they pay less on loans. For example, your car payment will go down and you'll get the nice home you wanted," Whitecotton said.



Card Nanny categories are 100% customizable, making the monthly budgeting software highly flexible for users. Pricing is low at an affordable $5.95 per month. Additionally users get unlimited text reminders that can be use for payments, warranty expirations, and other hard to remember responsibilities.



See the full line of Card Nanny features and benefits at CardNanny.com.