CardCannon.com Offers Review Forum and Article Database for Consumer Research

92.5 million US households have at least one credit card, according to statistics released by Credit.com. Further statistics reveal the top three credit card issuers were American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. However, according to Dallas Cranston, author of CardCannon.com, an online clearing house offering advice and credit card reviews, the top credit cards aren't necessarily right for all consumers.



Says Cranston, "Just because a card comes from one of the big names doesn't mean it's the right one for everyone. Every card has a different gimmick, a different hook that claims to make it the one that's right for you. It's up to the consumer, to you, to do the research and find out if that's true in your case. That's why we formed our site in the first place. CardCannon.com was created as we felt there was a lack of quality, unbiased credit card reviews on the internet. Most credit card sites taint their reviews in order to encourage the reader to sign up for the credit card being reviewed."



Cranston's brainchild site offers advice to those searching through the maze of information on the Internet about credit cards, especially instant approval credit card offers consumers receive in the mail and in their email. Says Cranston, "Instant approval credit card offers are increasing in popularity today. Many consumers tend to go for these credit cards apply online offers without a second thought, due to the convenience it gives them. This is especially true for those with bad credit histories who have troubles getting credit card approval. Although they can qualify, there are consequences if they are not able to handle their spending properly."



Cranston advises consumers to research all the offers before choosing the best ones to apply for, first. "Consumers should not get lured into advertisements claiming to give instant approval credit cards. It is important for them to actually read all of the terms and conditions, perks and rewards available, APR, annual fees, interest and other relevant information. Choose only the best two credit card companies and then apply. Avoid applying for more than two credit cards in a relatively short span of time, as it may injure their credit ratings. This is especially true when they are both denied. If it happens, wait another six months before making another application."



About CardCannon.com

CardCannon.com was created as an online forum for quality unbiased credit card reviews. The site offers credit card reviews, advice and tips, a credit card comparison chart and a credit card search engine. Additionally, the site provides an article database with information for consumers looking for credit based research.