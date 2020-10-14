Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: ACSDiagnostics, AliveCor Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Medi-Lynx, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV



Key Market Trends



Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Dominate the Market



Holter monitoring devices are found dominating the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.



Common causes of abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or conditions that can lead to arrhythmias include congenital heart defects, Coronary artery disease, High blood pressure, and other types of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). As American Heart Association 2019 data, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for more than 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030.



Hence, as the mortality due to CVD increases, the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia is also expected to increase. This will increase the demand for Holter monitoring devices, which will positively impact market growth.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market



The US cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is estimated to witness growth, due to the increasing adoption of advanced cardiovascular solutions and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.



According to the American Heart Association (AHA), about 8,36,546 individuals die from cardiovascular diseases in the United States each year and nearly 92.1 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. As per the estimates of the CDC, around 2.7-6.1 million people in the United States have Atrial Fibrillation (Afib). These increasing numbers of individuals are found driving the overall market.



In the United States, Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT) is witnessing a good adoption rate. With the need for further affordable solutions, GE Healthcare has launched the portable MAC 800 ECG. In May 2019, AliveCor received the US FDA approval for KardiaMobile 6L, the first six-lead personal ECG device that uses a form factor to gather maximum information. This strategy has helped in expanding the company's wireless devices market product portfolio.



In October 2017, Abbott had received the US FDA clearance for the Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM). Thus, considering all the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



